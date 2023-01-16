Russia downs drone over Sevastopol -Russian-installed governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian anti-aircraft defences shot down a drone over the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, the city's Russian-installed governor said on the Telegram messenger app on Monday.
The city has come under attack repeatedly since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 2022. Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the attacks.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CID seizes burnt remnants of 2 Russian nationals from crematorium
Cooperating on news coverage a big goal for Chinese, Russian governments: Report
Probe into death of two Russians being conducted with open mind: Odisha DGP
WRAPUP 1-Russian drones attack critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv -officials
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after fresh Russian attacks