Jharkhand: Suspended Cong MLA Rajesh Kachchap seeks 2 weeks to appear before ED

Suspended Congress MLA in Jharkand Rajesh Kachchap, who is under investigation in a cash haul case, on Monday sought two weeks’ time for appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing pre-scheduled engagements.

On January 13, another suspended Congress MLA Irfan Ansari had also sought time for two weeks from the central agency on health grounds.

Kachchap was summoned by the agency in connection with cash recovery from a car in which he was travelling along with party MLAs from the Jharkhand unit of the Congress, Irfan Ansari and Naman Bixal, an official said.

The three MLAs were arrested by the West Bengal Police after Rs 49 lakh in cash was recovered from their vehicle in Howrah district in July last year. Speaking to PTI over the phone, Kachchap said, “I am in Delhi now for a pre-scheduled programme. Our advocate Chandra Bhanu Singh, who is looking after the case of all three MLAs, visited the ED office today and pleaded for some more time.” The MLA said he has requested the central agency for a date after January 26.

On December 24, the ED questioned Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh for over nine hours in connection with the case.

Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi’s Argora police station, alleging that the three MLAs had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case. The ED has summoned Naman Bixal for questioning on Tuesday.

