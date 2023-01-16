Left Menu

CID to probe 'Santro' Ravi case

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:25 IST
CID to probe 'Santro' Ravi case
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to hand over the cases related to the alleged sexual offender K S Manjunath alias 'Santro' Ravi to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The Vijayanagar police in Mysuru, which had booked a case against 'Santro' Ravi, produced him before a local court here and informed the judge hearing the case about the government’s decision to hand over the case to the CID.

His judicial custody was extended till January 25. Ravi, an alleged human trafficker, was absconding ever since his name figured in an alleged sexual harassment case and was caught in Gujarat on January 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

