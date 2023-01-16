Amit Shah extends warm greetings to people on Thiruvalluvar

Left Menu

Union Home and Cooperation Minister wished that the day may unleash a nationwide renewed interest in reading of Thiruvalluvar books among the youth.

Updated: 16-01-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:30 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has extended his warm greetings to the people on Thiruvalluvar day. In his tweet, Shri Amit Shah said that for centuries after centuries, the divine wisdom and life lessons taught by Thiruvalluvar have guided the path to a pious life.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister wished that the day may unleash a nationwide renewed interest in reading of Thiruvalluvar books among the youth.

(With Inputs from PIB)

