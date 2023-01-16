Left Menu

Man dies after crashing limousine into Brandenburg Gate

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:08 IST
Man dies after crashing limousine into Brandenburg Gate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023