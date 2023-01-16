Left Menu

Ukraine expects 3-billion-euro tranche of EU financing this week- PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:53 IST
Ukraine expects 3-billion-euro tranche of EU financing this week- PM
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine expects to receive the first 3-billion-euro ($3.25 billion) tranche of an 18-billion-euro support package from the European Union this week, Ukraine's prime minister said on Monday. "Ukraine and the EU have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of 18 billion (euros) in macro-financial assistance," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her deputy, Valdis Dombrovskis, for the agreement, saying that it would "help (Ukraine) to further maintain macroeconomic stability." The EU reached an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine at a summit last month as Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9241 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023