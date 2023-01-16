Ukraine expects 3-billion-euro tranche of EU financing this week- PM
Ukraine expects to receive the first 3-billion-euro ($3.25 billion) tranche of an 18-billion-euro support package from the European Union this week, Ukraine's prime minister said on Monday. "Ukraine and the EU have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the provision of 18 billion (euros) in macro-financial assistance," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.
He thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her deputy, Valdis Dombrovskis, for the agreement, saying that it would "help (Ukraine) to further maintain macroeconomic stability." The EU reached an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine at a summit last month as Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 0.9241 euros)
