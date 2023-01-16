Left Menu

Kupwara accident: Army men cremated in native villages in Himachal Pradesh

The family members were inconsolable as the body reached after six days.With slogans of Shaheed Amit Sharma amar rahe, people bid a tearful adieu to Sharma as his brother lit the pyre at his native village Talasi Khurd in Hamirpur.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:57 IST
Hundreds of people bid a tearful adieu to Havildar Amrik Singh and Sepoy Amit Sharma, who were killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir last week, at their native villages in Himachal Pradesh with full state honours on Monday.

Singh and Sharma, sole bread earners of their families, were killed in an accident in Kupwara's Machhil Sector on Tuesday. The accident occurred as the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road during patrolling.

People gave a final salute to Havildar Amrik Singh of Gannu Mandwal village of Una district as the body was consigned to flames at the village crematorium. Singh's son Abhinav Kumar along with his two uncles lit the pyre amid the slogans of “Shaheed Amrik Singh Amar rahe”.

Leaders of various political parties and officers of district administration were also present. Earlier, the body of the Havildar was brought from Chandigarh and taken to his home for performing religious ceremonies.

The body was taken to the crematorium by the Jawans of the Army and local villagers. A contingent of the 14th Dogra regiment in which the Singh was serving reversed their arms and thereafter fired in the air.

Singh's body could not be airlifted from the accident site due to bad weather for the first four days. The family members were inconsolable as the body reached after six days.

With slogans of “Shaheed Amit Sharma amar rahe”, people bid a tearful adieu to Sharma as his brother lit the pyre at his native village Talasi Khurd in Hamirpur. Amit Sharma (23), son of Vijay Kumar, was unmarried and was recruited into the 14th Dogra regiment in the Army in 2019. He was posted in Kupwara's Machhil sector.

People offered flower petals and the family performed religious ceremonies before the body was sent to the crematorium for the final rites.

The news of Sharma's death came just 10 days after his grandmother's demise and six months after his grandfather passed away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

