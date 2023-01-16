Bombay HC says mechanism needed for regulation of stray dogs; seeks NGO's help

The Bombay High Court on Monday said a mechanism needs to be evolved for neutering, feeding, grooming and vaccination of stray dogs in view of their high population on streets and sought the assistance of an NGO in the matter.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and S G Dige said the court would like to rope in 'The Welfare of Stray Dogs' (WSD) NGO which has has been working towards the welfare of stray dogs for the past several decades.

The court was hearing a petition filed by six residents of a residential complex at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, seeking a direction to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to identify and demarcate feedings stations in public places for stray dogs.

The residents had also challenged fines imposed on them by their housing society for feeding stray dogs.

The petitioners and the Seawoods Estates Limited (SEL), which manages the residential complex, have been at loggerheads over the issue. The court also came down heavily on the SEL for not permitting domestic helps, drivers and other service providers to the homes of the petitioners.

The HC had in December 2021 appointed a lawyer to mediate on the issue.

The high court on Monday said some process needs to be found to address the issue.

''When we have a high population of stray dogs, a mechanism has to be evolved for their neutering, collaring, vaccination and grooming. We have to seek the assistance of such groups that have been working towards the welfare of such dogs," Justice Patel said.

The high court said some process needs to be found to address the issue, noting the petition raises a wider question about the care, upkeep and control of stray dogs as also the protection of the rights of citizens.

''It would help us if some organisation having expertise in such matters assists us. The Welfare of Stray Dogs is one such organisation. We direct for the WSD to be impleaded as respondent in the present petition," the court said, posting the matter for further hearing on March 2.

The court also rapped the Seawoods Estates Limited for not permitting domestic helps, drivers and other service providers to the homes of the petitioners.

''The earlier bench of the HC had in its December 2021 order directed SEL to not take any coercive action against the petitioners. So now you (SEL) reduce their lives to such utter misery by not allowing basic service providers to their homes? How can you prevent people from going?" Justice Patel said.

The court directed the petitioners to file an application raising these grievances.

