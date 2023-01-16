Gold SASSA payment card still valid

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has assured grant beneficiaries that the gold payment card is still valid and remains active, even though there is an expiring date.

"Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023," Mpumalanga's SASSA branch said on Monday.

The gold card can be used at the Postbank, ATMs and merchants.

"Beneficiaries are encouraged also to provide their private bank accounts to SASSA as another option of safe easy payment. SASSA will in due course communicate changes if there are any.

"Fraudsters who pretend to be SASSA officials and target old age people and people living with disability in their residents must be immediately reported to the local South African Police Service (SAPS)," SASSA said.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact the SASSA toll free number at 0800 60 10 11 or customer care helpdesk at (013) 754 - 9428/9363 from 8am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)