Left Menu

Gold SASSA payment card still valid

“Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023,” Mpumalanga’s SASSA branch said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:53 IST
Gold SASSA payment card still valid
“Fraudsters who pretend to be SASSA officials and target old age people and people living with disability in their residents must be immediately reported to the local South African Police Service (SAPS),” SASSA said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has assured grant beneficiaries that the gold payment card is still valid and remains active, even though there is an expiring date.

"Beneficiaries must not panic or succumb to the hijacking by scammers and circulating fake news that the card will expire in April 2023," Mpumalanga's SASSA branch said on Monday.

The gold card can be used at the Postbank, ATMs and merchants.

"Beneficiaries are encouraged also to provide their private bank accounts to SASSA as another option of safe easy payment. SASSA will in due course communicate changes if there are any.

"Fraudsters who pretend to be SASSA officials and target old age people and people living with disability in their residents must be immediately reported to the local South African Police Service (SAPS)," SASSA said.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact the SASSA toll free number at 0800 60 10 11 or customer care helpdesk at (013) 754 - 9428/9363 from 8am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023