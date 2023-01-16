Left Menu

Indonesia deploys security forces after nickel smelter protest turns deadly

Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelter at the weekend, officials said on Monday, as hundreds of security personnel were deployed to maintain order after a protest over pay and safety spiralled out of control.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:54 IST
Indonesia deploys security forces after nickel smelter protest turns deadly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Two workers were killed in clashes and rioting at an Indonesian nickel smelter at the weekend, officials said on Monday, as hundreds of security personnel were deployed to maintain order after a protest over pay and safety spiralled out of control. An Indonesian and a Chinese worker were killed during the clashes at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter, owned by China's Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry, which involved protesters, workers and security guards, said Didik Supranoto, a spokesperson for Central Sulawesi police.

Several company vehicles were torched and about 100 dormitory rooms were damaged, Didik said. National police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said 17 people were suspected of vandalism among 71 detained over the incident, and more than 500 members of the security forces had been deployed to secure the area, with more reinforcements coming.

"The smelter will resume operation tomorrow morning. I ask that community and employees not be easily provoked," he said at a news briefing. There were about 11,000 Indonesian workers at GNI's plant and 1,300 foreign personnel, Listyo said.

GNI launched the smelter in late 2021 with an annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes and estimated total investment of $2.7 billion. Protester Minggu Bulu, a member of the labour group and former GNI employee, said there had been fatal safety lapses at the facility in the past year, including a motorcycle crashing into heavy machinery and an explosion at the smelter.

GNI could not immediately be reached for comment on the allegation and police were unable to confirm whether deadly accidents had taken place. "Work health and safety implementation is very poor, so we asked the company to implement it according to the law," Minggu said, adding that workers also lacked proper safety gear.

GNI in a statement said it was conducting an "in-depth and thorough investigation" with police. Violent protests have broken out sporadically in the mineral-rich region of Sulawesi, which has seen a recent investment boom in nickel that is used in electric vehicle batteries.

A government team will be sent to the site on Tuesday while the coordinating minister overseeing mining, Luhut Pandjaitan, would summon GNI's management next week, his deputy Septian Hario Seto said. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday said the Chinese embassy in Indonesia has been in contact with Indonesian authorities about the incident.

"China will continue to maintain close communication with the Indonesian side and promote a lawful and appropriate resolution to this incident," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023