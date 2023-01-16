Man arrested for sending obscene messages, attempt to outrage modesty of teenage girl in UP's Bhadohi: Police

A man was arrested on Monday for sending obscene messages and attempting to outrage the modesty of an 18 year-old-girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said.

The man, who is a resident of Ghazipur, was arrested from Bhadohi's Aurai area.

''The man was sending obscene photos and videos by phone to the girl since January 3 and even after the number was blocked, he kept calling her from other numbers,'' Inspector and in-charge of Aurai police station Gagan Raj Singh said. He said that on Sunday evening when the girl had gone to Babusarai for some work, the youth arrived there and talking obscenely started touching her body while disrobing himself to forcefully have sex with her. ''When the relatives rushed after receiving a call from the girl, he started to run but was caught after a scuffle and was handed over to the police,'' Singh said.

A case has been lodged under sections 354 A (Sexual Harassment), 509 (Sexual Harassment by Electronic Means), 323 (Voluntarily Causing Hurt), 504 (Intentional Insult), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) have been registered against the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)