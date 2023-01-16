Left Menu

Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for third time to Jan. 31

Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: Facebook (ministryoffinanceghana)
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange to Jan. 31, in order to build consensus among stakeholders, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta tweeted on Monday.

The crisis-hit nation launched a domestic debt exchange at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package. The IMF has said that its board will approve the deal only if Ghana undergoes comprehensive debt restructuring.

The deadline for the debt swap, initially set for Dec. 19, had previously been extended to Dec. 30 and then to Jan. 16.

