Five Manipur cops illegally transporting heroin, Yaba tablets arrested

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five Manipur Police personnel illegally transporting a huge quantity of drugs, including heroin and Yaba tablets, from Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border to state capital Imphal in a police vehicle were arrested on Monday, a statement said.

The drugs were seized and the arrests made during vehicle-checking in Kuraopokpi area on National Highway 102, Kakching Superintendent of Police Shrey Vats said in the statement.

They were travelling to Imphal in a Maruti Gypsy police vehicle, it said.

The arrested people have been identified as Havildar Kh Achouba Singh, Constable Y Dineshwor Singh and Riflemen Th Subhash Chothe, M Premchandra Singh and N Dorendrajit Singh.

A total of 1.33 kg of heroin and over 80,000 Yaba tablets, expected to be worth crores of rupees, were seized.

A cash amount of Rs 80,000 was also seized from one personnel.

The arrested persons have been handed over to Kakching Police for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

