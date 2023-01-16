Left Menu

Indonesia policemen on trial for negligence over deadly soccer stampede

The disaster, in which 135 people died, occurred at a match in October at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java and prompted widespread questions about safety standards and the use of tear gas, a crowd-control measure banned by soccer's global governing body, FIFA. The court in Surabaya on Monday heard the charges against three police officers, a security official and a match organiser, who each face a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:21 IST
Indonesia policemen on trial for negligence over deadly soccer stampede
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An Indonesian court began a trial on Monday of a handful of police and match officials charged with negligence over their alleged roles last year in one of the world's deadliest soccer stadium stampedes. The disaster, in which 135 people died, occurred at a match in October at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java and prompted widespread questions about safety standards and the use of tear gas, a crowd-control measure banned by soccer's global governing body, FIFA.

The court in Surabaya on Monday heard the charges against three police officers, a security official and a match organiser, who each face a maximum prison sentence of five years if convicted. The trial is being held via teleconference due to security concerns, said court spokesperson Agung Pranata.

Indonesia's human rights commission, which conducted an investigation into the stampede last November, found police fired 45 rounds of tear gas into the crowd at the end of the match, causing panic that led to the stampede. Investigators concluded that excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main cause of the crush.

The commission said locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to properly implement safety procedures exacerbated the death toll. A lawyer for the match organiser from Arema, one of the clubs involved in the match, said his client denied all charges.

"If there is negligence it should be on the police, who fired the tear gas, not us," said Sudarman, the lawyer. Lawyers for the police and security officers on trial were not immediately available for comment.

Rini Hanifah, whose son died in the stampede and who attended Thursday's trial, called for harsh punishment. "My son and all the dead victims are innocent, they were just going there for fun" said Rini.

"I am very disappointed.... I had hoped for the death penalty for all five defendants." Indonesian President Joko Widodo after the incident announced that all league matches would be suspended and that Kanjuruhan stadium would be demolished and rebuilt.

League games have since resumed but without spectators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023