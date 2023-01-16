Left Menu

Inter-state narcotics supplier arrested in J-K

16-01-2023
Police on Monday arrested an inter-state narcotics supplier in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

A police team conducted raids in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district and arrested Shamas-ud-din Ganai, they said. He was brought to Samba and interrogated by police, they said.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said that Ganai, who hails from Bijbehara in Anantnag, was wanted in J-K, Punjab and other states in different cases.

He was also wanted by Samba police in a case of narcotics smuggling in which as much as 667 kilograms of poppy was recovered in September last year and a smuggler was arrested on the spot.

However, the Ganai managed to evade arrest for months together, SSP said.

