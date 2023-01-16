Left Menu

Swiggy rolls out ambulance service for delivery executives, dependents

In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the services response time has been an average of 12 minutes, Swiggy said.The delivery app has tied up with Dial4242 which can dispatch different Ambulances such as BLS Basic Life Support ambulances, Cardiac ambulances, ALS Advanced Life Support, Inter-state ambulances, Covid-19 ambulances, and Hearse Vans based on the severity of the case.The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents spouses and two children, who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:25 IST
Swiggy rolls out ambulance service for delivery executives, dependents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday announced the rollout of an ambulance service for its active delivery executives and their dependents in the case of emergencies.

Delivery executives can reach out on a toll-free number or simply tap the SOS button without leaving the partner app in the case of an emergency before, during, or after a delivery to access the free ambulance service, Swiggy said in a statement.

A study by government think tank NITI Aayog had recently estimated that in 2020-21, 77 lakh workers were engaged in India's gig economy, with the workforce expected to expand to 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30.

Delivery boys, cleaners, consultants, bloggers, etc., are all part of the gig economy, and face several challenges related to social security, gratuity, minimum wage protection and working hours, as they are engaged in livelihoods outside the traditional employer-employee arrangement.

''On the lines of Indonesia's initiatives in offering accident and other insurance to workers through digital mechanisms, ride-hailing, delivery and e-commerce platforms may adopt such a model for providing accident insurance to all delivery and driver partners, and other platform workers across India.

''These may be offered in collaboration with the private sector or government, as envisaged under the Code on Social Security, 2020,'' the NITI Aayog study suggested.

The current average response time is 12 minutes, Swiggy said on the ambulance service, and added that the process will require no documentation; delivery executives only need to confirm their partner ID.

''Swiggy has launched this service pan-India after piloting the service in Bangalore, Delhi, NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. In the test runs and the cases raised so far, the service's response time has been an average of 12 minutes,'' Swiggy said.

The delivery app has tied up with Dial4242 which can dispatch different Ambulances such as BLS (Basic Life Support) ambulances, Cardiac ambulances, ALS (Advanced Life Support), Inter-state ambulances, Covid-19 ambulances, and Hearse Vans based on the severity of the case.

''The service is free for all active delivery executives and their dependents (spouses and two children), who are covered under the insurance provided by Swiggy. Delivery executives can also choose to avail of the ambulance for family members not covered under their insurance at a subsidized cost,'' Swiggy stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023