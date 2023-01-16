Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:38 IST
Man murdered by wife's brothers in Hyderabad
A 25-year-old man was murdered here allegedly by his wife's two brothers for marrying him against the wishes of her family members, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Langar Houz on Sunday night.

CCTV footage of the incident, which was aired by local news channels, purportedly showed two persons chasing a man running on a road as vehicles passed by and later ''attacking'' him. The man was attacked with sharp weapons resulting in his death, police said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said the man was killed allegedly by two brothers of a woman, who had married the victim last year which was opposed by her family members.

The woman, whose engagement was fixed with another person, had left the house last year and had married the man, which had angered her brothers, police said.

A case was registered, police added.

Asked if the duo was taken into custody, the official said further investigations were on.

