4 of family from TN found dead in T'gana

Four members of a family from Tamil Nadu were found dead under suspicious circumstances with one of them found hanging at an apartment here on Monday, police said.Pratap was found hanging and is suspected to have committed suicide while his wife, their child, and his mother were found dead in different rooms, the police said.Based on preliminary investigation, a police official said family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:59 IST
4 of family from TN found dead in T'gana
Four members of a family from Tamil Nadu were found dead under suspicious circumstances with one of them found hanging at an apartment here on Monday, police said.

Pratap was found hanging and is suspected to have committed suicide while his wife, their child, and his mother were found dead in different rooms, the police said.

The family belonged to Chennai and the man worked there while his wife was employed in a bank here. The dispute seemed to be over their relocation to Chennai, the police said. The woman's colleagues had reportedly found her upset and depressed over the past few days, they said. When she did not report for duty today, the colleagues called her over phone and there was no response. The co-workers grew suspicious, reached the apartment and informed the police, who found the four dead.

The official said a post-mortem report would reveal how the three others had died. A case was booked and further probe on.

