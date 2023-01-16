Delhi govt not submitting 3 CAG reports to LG for approval to table them in Assembly: Sources

The Delhi government has not yet submitted three reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval to table them in the Assembly, sources said on Monday.

There was no immediate reaction to this from the Delhi government.

The sources said the controller of accounts of the Delhi government has sent a reminder to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office on the matter and even the LG secretariat had written to the government.

The three reports are ''State Finance Audit Report'', ''Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi'', and ''Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs'' for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Sources said these reports are pending with the office of Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio. The reports were submitted to the Delhi government on June 23, September 27 and November 10 last year.

Apart from the two reports on the government's finances, utilisation of funds and expenditure on various programmes, the report on prevention and mitigation of vehicular air pollution is extremely crucial in view of the ever-increasing air pollution in the capital, a source said.

''All the above reports were submitted by the Principal Accounts Office to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister through Finance Department for seeking the approval of Lt. Governor for laying of the same on the table of the Delhi Legislative Assembly...as per the file monitoring system, all the said files are with the office of the Deputy Chief Minister,'' read the reminder of the controller of accounts to Sisodia's office.

According to the laid down rules, the CAG submits its report to the Delhi government, which after approval of the finance minister and the chief minister sends them for recommending for laying in the Assembly to the lieutenant governor.

''This deliberate delay in tabling the CAG reports is despite a reminder by the LG Secretariat to the AAP government to lay the reports before the Assembly. The LG Secretariat on November 29 last year, had written to the Finance Department, Delhi government, seeking appropriate action as per law for expeditiously laying the (CAG) reports before the Legislative Assembly of Delhi in the next session. However, the AAP government, has been sitting over the reports ever since they were submitted to it,'' the source said.

The source further claimed that prior to this, the AAP government had kept 10 reports of the CAG pending and not tabled them before the Assembly for four years in a row. After LG Saxena took stock of the matter, a two-day session was convened to table the reports, the source added.

The source said it reflects the Aam Aadmi Party government's ''persistent neglect and disregard towards transparency and corruption-free governance''.

