Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday with dozens more missing, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow's three-month campaign of hurling missiles at cities far from the front. DNIPRO AND FIGHTING

* At least 40 people were killed in the attack in the central city, with 30 still unaccounted for, city official Gennadiy Korban said. He said 75 people were wounded including 14 children. * Ukrainian officials acknowledged little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble of Saturday's attack, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said rescue efforts in the central Ukrainian city would go on "as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives".

* The Kremlin said Russian forces do not strike residential buildings in Ukraine, and suggested Ukraine's air defences had knocked the Russian missile off course, which Kyiv denies. * The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea said on Monday that air defences had downed 10 drones over the city in what he called a "failed Ukrainian attack".

* The Kremlin on Monday denied any conflict between the Defence Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group fighting for Russia in Ukraine, calling it an invention of the media. UKRAINE'S PARTNERS

* The German government said Chancellor Scholz accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and would soon appoint a replacement, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. * Her decision to step down comes as Germany is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv, including allowing Ukraine to use German-made Leopard tanks owned by Eastern and central European NATO allies.

* Poland and Finland said last week they would like to send them. Finland said that would require Berlin's permission. * U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected in Berlin on Thursday and will attend a conference on Friday at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support for Ukraine.

* At the weekend, Britain broke the West's taboo on sharing tanks with Ukraine, pledging 14 of its main battle tanks. * The Kremlin responded that Britain's tanks "will burn." and such support would not change the outcome of the war.

* Sweden is in a "good position" as regards the process to gain Turkish ratification of the Nordic country's membership in NATO, Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson said. * British foreign minister James Cleverly said he had been sanctioned by the Russian government. "Good," he wrote on Twitter.

BELARUS DRILLS * Belarus began air force drills with Russia that it said were defensive in nature, but the move comes as concerns grow that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine. Russian President Putin visited Belarusian leader Lukashenko in December in a rare trip to Minsk, prompting speculation it preceded an attack on Ukraine.

* The Kremlin has denied that it has been pressuring its neighbour to take a more active role in the conflict in Ukraine. Minsk has said it will not enter the war. (Compiled by Frank Jack Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)