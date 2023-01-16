Left Menu

2 LeT operatives chargesheeted for grenade attack in J&K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:20 IST
2 LeT operatives chargesheeted for grenade attack in J&K's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives were on Monday chargesheeted in a case related to grenade attack on a house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, resulting in the killing of a minor boy and injuries to several others, an official said.

The chargesheet against the arrested accused, Altaf Hussain Shah of Draj village (Rajouri) and his Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based associate Mohd Qasim alias Suleiman, was filed before the court of third additional sessions judge, Jammu, he said.

Qasim, originally a resident of Angrala village of Mahore in Reasi district, is absconding and his name cropped up during investigation of the case, exposing the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.

Three-year-old Veer Singh was killed and six of his family members, including a woman, injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on the house of a BJP functionary at Khandli chowk in Rajouri on August 13, 2021.

The accused were chargesheeted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Shah and his Kashmiri associate Faisal Ahmad Dar of Pulwama were overpowered by the villagers of remote Tukson Dhok in Reasi district in July last year and later handed over to police.

Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from them.

On December 30, Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against Shah, Qasim and two other LeT operatives in another case related to smuggling of arms and explosives by drones and recruitment of youth in the prescribed outfit to revive the terror ecosystem in different districts of Jammu region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023