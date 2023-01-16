Left Menu

Mumbai: Man posing as movers-packers firm staffer held for cheating woman

A man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 2,500 and walking off with a television set after claiming to be a movers and packers firm staffer, a Mumbai police official said.A woman, who wanted to shift household items from Bhoiwada to Worli to in central Mumbai in December, found out about a movers and packers firm on a website, he said.A group of four people arrived on the set date.

A man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 2,500 and walking off with a television set after claiming to be a movers and packers firm staffer, a Mumbai police official said.

A woman, who wanted to shift household items from Bhoiwada to Worli to in central Mumbai in December, found out about a movers and packers firm on a website, he said.

''A group of four people arrived on the set date. One of them took Rs 2,500 from the woman and took the television set claiming he was beginning to shift the items piecemeal. When he did not return and the others left, the woman realised she had been duped,'' he said.

The man was held from Dombivali in neighbouring Thane district, while his three associates are on the run, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust), and a probe has found the main accused has a similar offence registered against his name, Senior Inspector Jitendra Pawar said.

