Yamen national robbed by 'fake' cops in Gurugram

A Yemen national was allegedly forced to go through a search by three people impersonating as policemen who also stole USD 4,300 from his bag here, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when Mohammad Ashk Abdul Aziz and his relative were going to Bakhtawar chowk from Rajiv chowk here, police said.

Aziz, in his complaint, said three people came in a white car and told them that they were from the police department and wanted to check their passports and luggage, they said.

One of them accused Aziz and his relative of being involved in the supply of marijuana and asked him to hand over his bag for checking. They stole USD 4,300 (over Rs 3.5 lakh) and fled in the car, police said citing the complaint.

According to the complainant, he came to India with his relative for the treatment of his eyes in a private hospital in sector 38. They were staying in a guest house in sector 39, they said.

Aziz and his relative went back to their guest house and told the manager who then informed police about the incident, police said.

An FIR has been registered against three unknown accused under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

Station House Officer (Sadar) Inspector Ved Prakash said, “We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and are trying to nab the accused. The crime teams are also conducting raids.” On January 8, three people impersonating as police allegedly forced a Kenyan national to go through a search and stole US dollar 1,800 from his bag in the same area. The police also held a meeting with hospital authorities recently and issued guidelines to protect international patients from being duped but all proved futile.

