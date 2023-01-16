Anurag Thakur asks youth to take initiative to build a clean, beautiful, empowered nation

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports & Information and Broadcasting Shri. Anurag Singh Thakur addressed valedictory of 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad, Karnataka today. The five-day event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports & Information and Broadcasting Shri. Anurag Singh Thakur invited the youth to join Y-20 Talks and Y-20 Walks and prepare documents for G-20 leaders suggesting solutions on various important issues.

The Minister urged the young generation to actively join government initiative to build a clean, beautiful, empowered nation. Outlining the various youth welfare measures initiated by the Narendra Modi Government Shri Anurag Singh Thakur urged that these measures should be utilized effectively in nation-building.

He expressed happiness over the successful conduct of the National Youth Festival which was celebrated as Green Festival in Hubli-Dharwad. The Minister underlined the need for waste reduction initiatives in life to build a clean India. He called upon the youth to take a pledge in this regard.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said the National Youth Festival symbolizes unity and integrity as it literally creates a miniature of India. The Minister asked the youth representatives to share with others the messages they carry back from the youth fete.

He noted that the country has achieved unprecedented growth and progress in almost all sectors. The 2019-20 National Youth Awards were conferred on 19 individuals and six organizations for excellent work and contribution in different fields on the occasion.

Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Pralhad Joshi Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, elected representatives and senior officers of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)