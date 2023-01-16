Man breaks boy's leg; arrested

A man was arrested in Kerala on Monday for allegedly breaking a boy's leg by ramming a bike into him, police said.

The incident was reported from Malappuram district on Sunday. The police said the man attacked the 12-year-old for pelting the former's house with stones. Actually, the boy had hurled the stones at a guava tree on the man's property to get the fruit, said the police.

He was charged under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)