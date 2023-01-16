Left Menu

Man held for demanding money, threatening to kill industrialist in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:35 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly demanding money and threatening to kill an industrialist here, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Tyagi alias Jitendra (32), put a threat letter at the gate of the home of the industrialist in Sector 14 on January 11, demanding Rs 1 crore extortion money or he will be killed, they said.

Tyagi, a former driver of the industrialist, had hatched the extortion plan to pay off his debt, police said.

In the letter, the accused posed as a ‘pehelwan’ (wrestler) of the Bawana gang and threatened the industrialist that he and his family members will be killed if he did not pay the money, they said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station in this regard and Tyagi was nabbed late Sunday night, police said.

''The accused had hatched a plan of extortion to pay off his debt. After throwing the latter at the gate, the accused continuously talked to the industrialist and also named several places like Leisure Valley park, Sukhrali where the money will be delivered. He was finally nabbed by our team,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

He was produced in a city court which remanded him to one-day police custody, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

