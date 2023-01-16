Kidnapper escapes after scuffling with police in Gurugram

Police foiled an alleged kidnapping attempt with the arrest of one man while his companion escaped after a scuffle with them in Bilaspur area here, an official said on Monday.

The duo had allegedly kidnapped a pickup truck driver and was demanding Rs 25,000 in ransom.

In his complaint, pickup driver Faieem said he was on his way to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Sunday night when he was stopped on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway by two men asking for a lift.

After they got in, they allegedly pushed the driver to one side and took control of the vehicle.

The accused then asked the driver to call the vehicle owner and demanded Rs 25,000. The driver called his brother-in-law, who informed the police. The police team chased the vehicle and rescued him. When the accused were being escorted to Bilaspur police station, they were met by SHO Rahul Dev. When they were being interrogating, the accused allegedly attacked the police and attempted to escape. While the police nabbed one of the accused, his companion escaped in the darkness. The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Shukla of Uttar Pradesh.

SHO Dev suffered injuries to his hand during the scuffle. An FIR has been registered against the duo accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 34 (common intention), 365 (kidnap), 379-B (snatching with force), 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station, said police.

''We are questioning the accused and search is on for his companion, who will be arrested at the earliest,'' Dev said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)