Security forces seize large quantity of explosives hidden by Naxals

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:04 IST
  • India

A large quantity of explosives suspected to have been kept hidden by Naxals were seized by security personnel in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra said acting on a tip-off a massive search operation was jointly conducted by Sashastra Seema Bal and district armed police on Sunday and the explosives hidden underneath the soil in Karkatta pahad was seized.

The seized explosives included 200 gelatine pieces, 411 pieces of detonators, codex wire, 18 pieces of People's Liberation Guerilla Army badges, 31 pieces Mao badges, and 27 number 'Naya Prabhat' (naxal book), SP said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC, UPA Act, and Explosive Substances Act, the SP added.

