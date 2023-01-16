Left Menu

Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 20 lakh from kin's Dombivali home

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:04 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:04 IST
Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 20 lakh from kin's Dombivali home
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Thane district last week, a police official said on Monday.

The theft of 400 grams of gold took place in a house in Dombivali on January 13 when the owner had gone to Navi Mumbai for an event, the Manpada police station official said.

''The accused was arrested on Sunday. The looted items have been recovered. The accused stole the house keys and carried out the theft when the complainant, who is her cousin, was not at home,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023