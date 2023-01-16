Woman injured during celebratory firing in Delhi's Rohini, 1 arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested for celebratory firing in west Delhi's Rohini on Monday during which a bullet accidentally hit his sister-in-law, police said.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day at a house in Rohini’s sector 20, they said.

The accused has been identified as Shiva, police said, adding a country-made pistol has been recovered from his possession.

According to the police, the accused was in an inebriated state when he fired in the air and one of the bullets hit his sister-in-law Asha (36).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Aman Vihar police station at around 12:56 am.

Asha was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where she was treated, he said.

The woman's husband Sandeep, in his statement, said that during a party for his cousin Shiva’s newborn child, some unknown person came there and fired towards his wife, the senior police officer said.

A case was registered and people who attended the event were questioned, he said.

CCTV footage around the scene of the crime was examined and local informers were also deployed to get any clue, police said.

''During the investigation, Shiva emerged as a prime suspect and he was also absconding from the time of the incident. Raids were conducted at various places of his hideouts and he was arrested,” the DCP said.

The accused revealed that he was in an inebriated condition and fired in the air from a country-made pistol and one of the bullets hit Asha, he said.

Shiva's involvement in two criminal cases of robbery registered at Begumpur police station was also found, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

