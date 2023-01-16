Three killed in motorcycle accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Three men, including a father and son duo, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Raniganj area, police said on Monday.

The two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Budhaura village on Raniganj-Patti Road, killing Radheshyam Vanvasi (55) and his son Ajay (23), they said. Another youth, 25-year-old Wahid, died on the way to hospital.

Another person was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, the police added.

A case has been registered and the victims' bodies sent for post mortem.

