Three killed in motorcycle accident in UP's Pratapgarh
PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:18 IST
Three men, including a father and son duo, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Raniganj area, police said on Monday.
The two speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Budhaura village on Raniganj-Patti Road, killing Radheshyam Vanvasi (55) and his son Ajay (23), they said. Another youth, 25-year-old Wahid, died on the way to hospital.
Another person was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, the police added.
A case has been registered and the victims' bodies sent for post mortem.
