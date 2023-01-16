Inmate kills self in Gurugram jailA under trail inmate was committed suicide in Bhondsi jail in Sunday n'

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at his barrack in Bhondsi jail here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Lokesh alias Soni, was lodged in jail in a robbery case. His body was found hanging in the barrack bathroom on Monday morning. No suicide note was found, they said.

Soni was sent to judicial custody by a local court on November 22.

Around 6.00 am on Monday, his barrack mate found Soni hanging by a bedsheet in the bathroom and informed officials. The jail officer reached the spot and informed the police, who took custody of the body in presence of the duty magistrate. The body was later handed over to the victim's kin after post mortem, the police said.

''The post mortem revealed the cause of death as hanging while the viscera sample is being sent to the forensic lab for investigation,'' Bhondsi police station SHO Ajay Malik said. Soni and his associate Bholu had allegedly robbed a Tikli resident of Rs 2 lakh. An FIR was registered against the duo in Badshahpur police station in 2019.

