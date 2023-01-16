Left Menu

Inmate kills self in Gurugram jailA under trail inmate was committed suicide in Bhondsi jail in Sunday n'

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at his barrack in Bhondsi jail here, police said on Monday.The victim, Lokesh alias Soni, was lodged in jail in a robbery case. No suicide note was found, they said.Soni was sent to judicial custody by a local court on November 22.Around 6.00 am on Monday, his barrack mate found Soni hanging by a bedsheet in the bathroom and informed officials.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:37 IST
Inmate kills self in Gurugram jailA under trail inmate was committed suicide in Bhondsi jail in Sunday n'
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide at his barrack in Bhondsi jail here, police said on Monday.

The victim, Lokesh alias Soni, was lodged in jail in a robbery case. His body was found hanging in the barrack bathroom on Monday morning. No suicide note was found, they said.

Soni was sent to judicial custody by a local court on November 22.

Around 6.00 am on Monday, his barrack mate found Soni hanging by a bedsheet in the bathroom and informed officials. The jail officer reached the spot and informed the police, who took custody of the body in presence of the duty magistrate. The body was later handed over to the victim's kin after post mortem, the police said.

''The post mortem revealed the cause of death as hanging while the viscera sample is being sent to the forensic lab for investigation,'' Bhondsi police station SHO Ajay Malik said. Soni and his associate Bholu had allegedly robbed a Tikli resident of Rs 2 lakh. An FIR was registered against the duo in Badshahpur police station in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023