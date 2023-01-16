Left Menu

Bajrang Dal members hand over man to police for alleged cow smuggling

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:44 IST
Police on Monday arrested a man here after he was handed over to them by members of a vigilante group and the Bajrang Dal who accused him of smuggling cows with his associates.

“An FIR has been registered under relevant sections and we have arrested one accused who is identified as Shahid (24), a resident of Nuh,'' said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Sector 9-A police station.

According to a complaint filed by one Monu Manesar, their ''cow protection group'', after receiving a tip-off, tried to intercept a pickup truck at around 3 am in the street near Mandi, and later chased it when it attempted to flee.

The alleged smugglers tried to evade them by throwing stones from the pickup but were forced to stop due to road construction near Sector-9 College.

''As soon as the pickup stopped, the accused got down and started fleeing after leaving their vehicle behind. We ran behind them and finally caught one of them while the other five managed to escape. The police team reached the site and recovered three cows from their vehicle,” said Monu Manesar in his complaint The rescued cows were sent to a cow shelter and ''we are questioning the accused,” the SHO said.

The stray cows were allegedly being taken from near Khandsa Mandi in Gurugram to Rajasthan via Nuh.

