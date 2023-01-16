Left Menu

Minister Gahlot hands over Rs 1 crore to DTC driver who died of Covid

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday visited the family of a deceased Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver who died of Covid and handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore.Lal Singh developed symptoms of COVID-19 after performing his duty on June 7, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:46 IST
Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday visited the family of a deceased Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver who died of Covid and handed over an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore.

Lal Singh developed symptoms of COVID-19 after performing his duty on June 7, 2020. Later, he tested positive and succumbed on June 18. He is survived by his wife and two children. Singh joined the transport service in 1984 as a cleaner and was promoted to tyre man. He became a driver in 2002.

''The Delhi government will always stand with the families of Covid warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society,'' Gahlot said. ''I completely understand and acknowledge that no amount of money would be able to compensate for the loss of a loved one, but this 'Samman Rashi' is a way for the Delhi Government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these corona warriors,'' he added.

