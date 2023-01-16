Six-year-old boy sodomised by teenage neighbour in Gurugram

A six-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his teenage neighbour in Badshahpur area here, police said on Monday. The 13-year-old accused allegedly took the Class 1 student to a secluded place and sodomised him around two days ago, the victim's father alleged.

The accused, a Class 6 student, also threatened the victim with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident. However, the victim narrated his ordeal to his father on Sunday and he lodged a complaint, the police said.

An FIR has been registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Badshahpur police station.

''After counselling of the victim by the Child Welfare Committee, he was produced in a city court to record his statement under Section 164 of the CrPC on Monday. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law,'' Badshahpur police station SHO Madan Lal said.

