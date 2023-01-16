UK defence minister sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Left Menu

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace on Monday outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament. The package also included: - Eight AS90 guns - Hundreds more armoured and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:20 IST
Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace on Monday outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details. "Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles," Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included: - Eight AS90 guns

- Hundreds more armoured and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers. - A manoeuvre support package including minefield breaching and bridging capabilities

- Dozens more "uncrewed aerial systems" to support artillery - Another 100,000 artillery rounds

- Hundreds more sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defence, medium range air defence missiles - A package of spares to refurbish up to 100 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

