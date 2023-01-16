Left Menu

Earnest efforts needed to conserve water, says Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri

Updated: 16-01-2023 22:38 IST
Earnest efforts needed to conserve water, says Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri
There is a need to pay more emphasis on snow and rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and source stability, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Monday, adding that earnest efforts were needed for water conservation.

In order to maintain quality and ensure conservation to overcome scarcity in the future, efforts should be made to protect and preserve traditional water bodies, he said during a review meeting of the Jal Shakti department here.

He also directed the officials to organise awareness programmes.

The state government is working towards sustainable and equitable development and a culture should be maintained by all officials, Agnihotri said. He added that they should work to ensure 24x7 water availability.

Agnihotri also batted for focus on more irrigation facilities. With the aim of improving the area under irrigation, rapid re-assessment will be done to ensure need-based work, he added.

While stressing on new technology, the deputy chief minister said a pilot project had been set up in Ghanahatti with Internet of Things-based monitoring equipment while a similar project was coming up in Sirmour. To maintain water quality in Himachal Pradesh, 67 laboratories have been established. Of these, 58 are accredited with NABL, he added.

