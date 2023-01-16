Latur: Man who fled from police custody held after 4 months
A man who had escaped from police custody in September last year has been nabbed in Latur, an official said on Monday.
The 28-year-old man is an accused in an assault and rioting case registered in Udgir rural police station, he said.
Acting on a tip off, he was held from Garud Chowk here, the official added.
