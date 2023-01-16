Decline in cyber crime cases in Assam: DGP

Assam has reported a decline in cybercrime cases as 1,781 were reported in the year 2022, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Monday.

The DGP told a press conference here that in 2021 the state had reported 4,846 cybercrime cases which had come down to 1,781 last year.

He said the 24x7 Cyber Fraud Call Centre in the state was also successful in tracing and freezing Rs 6.41 crore of cyber fraud amounts pertaining to 2,177 cases with a success rate of more than 18 per cent.

''This has been possible due to the prompt action of deactivating of SIM and WhatApp accounts of people involved in cyber frauds, monitoring of the social media platforms 24x7 for unlawful posts and those against women and children.

The DGP claimed that crime against women has also drastically come down to 12,034 cases in 2022 as against 29,046 cases in 2021 and also against an annual average of 27,240 cases during the period 2017-2021.

''This is due to the setting up of Special Cells for Women in collaboration with TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and coordinated approach by all stakeholders like the police, social welfare department, NGOs, labour department, health and education department and due to capacity building and sensitization programmes for the police''', he said.

Crimes against children have come down to 4,306 as against 5,282 in the previous year.

The number of human trafficking cases have also come down to 96 cases as against 203 in the previous year.

Moreover, the crime rate in the state has now come down to 200 cases per lakh of population as against the previous 366 cases per lakh population while the number of cases reported have come down to 69,439 at the end of 2022 as against 1,33,239 at the end of 2021.

A total of 2,878 cases were registered under NDPS Act cases in 2022 as against 2,271 cases the previous year, he said.

Police arrested 4,691 drug traffickers, seized 112 kg of heroin, 49,000 kg of ganja, 52 lakh tablets, more than 21 lakh cough syrup bottles, 215 kg of opium, among others in 2022.

A total of 1,181 cases have been registered against cattle smuggling, 633 vehicles seized, 1,356 smugglers arrested and 12,402 cattle rescued.

The case pendency has also drastically come down to 58,908 cases at the end of 2022 as against 95,994 cases in 2021 and more than a lakh cases at the end of 2020.

The DGP said that the state police is increasingly using technology and forensics while several steps are being taken to use scientific aids in investigation and to set up new Regional and Mobile Forensic Science Laboratories in various parts of the state along with upgradation of State Forensic Laboratory here.

