J-K admin goes digital, all offline services to end

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will go fully digital following an order by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta during a meeting of the committee of secretaries on Monday.

Mehta directed the Commissioner Secretary (IT) to ensure that all government services were only available online from Monday itself.

He iterated that no service would remain offline and applicants need not to visit any government office.

Mehta also directed all the secretaries to ensure hassle-free online delivery of services and asked them to run campaigns in educational institutions and at the panchayat level to create public awareness. The chief secretary was told that over 400 services across all departments were offered in online mode. Many of these are integrated with quality checks and feedback-seeking mechanisms. These services are also being onboarded on the e-UNNAT, Service Plus and DigiLocker platforms for ease of use and free access.

