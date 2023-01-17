Left Menu

French court dismisses complicity in war crimes charge against TotalEnergies - lawyers

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 00:11 IST
A French court has dismissed charges of complicity in war crimes against oil major TotalEnergies, lawyers for the NGOs who brought the charge said in a statement.

In October, the Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian organisation Razom We Stand filed a complaint with the anti-terrorism unit of the Paris public prosecutor's office over what it said were acts of complicity in war crimes likely to have been committed by TotalEnergies in Ukraine.

Lawyers for the group said they had been informed that the public prosecutor had dismissed the complaint. They added that the NGOs would appeal the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

