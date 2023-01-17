Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed

The deadly attack on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro shows the need for faster and better coordinated decisions on supplying arms for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

"What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing new attempts to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of military action at the front requires new decisions on arms supplies -- only underscores how important it is to coordinate all the efforts of the coalition defending Ukraine and freedom," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And to speed up decision-making."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)