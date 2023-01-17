Left Menu

$300K Brink's heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-01-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 03:59 IST
A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink's truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say.

According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armoured truck's bumper while two other men distracted the Brink's employee by asking him for directions.

The incident happened around 1 pm on January 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public's help finding them.

In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.

All three men remained at large as of Monday. A Brink's spokesperson said the company is working with law enforcement.

