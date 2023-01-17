UP: Four arrested for smuggling cattle

Four people have been arrested on the charge of cattle smuggling in the Kadipur area here, police said on Tuesday.

Eighteen animals were rescued from a truck and police also seized a country-made pistol and bullets from the accused, Kadipur Station House Officer Devendra Singh said. Mehmood, Azad, Shah Mohammad and Meraj were arrested on Monday following a tip off about cattle being smuggled in a truck, he said.

Singh said an FIR has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

