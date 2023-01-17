Case against Thane shopkeeper after kite string kills man

Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Thane district for stocking and selling the banned nylon 'manja', days after the death of a 47-year-old man after the kite string slit his throat, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town on Sunday night when the man was heading home on a motorcycle. The kite string got entangled around his neck and slit his throat, he said.

The police got a tip-off that a shopkeeper in the area was selling the banned nylon kite string, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

A police team raided the shop and seized the kite string stock from there, he said.

A case was registered against the shopkeeper under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)