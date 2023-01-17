Left Menu

Case against Thane shopkeeper after kite string kills man

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 10:20 IST
Case against Thane shopkeeper after kite string kills man
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Thane district for stocking and selling the banned nylon 'manja', days after the death of a 47-year-old man after the kite string slit his throat, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town on Sunday night when the man was heading home on a motorcycle. The kite string got entangled around his neck and slit his throat, he said.

The police got a tip-off that a shopkeeper in the area was selling the banned nylon kite string, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

A police team raided the shop and seized the kite string stock from there, he said.

A case was registered against the shopkeeper under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023