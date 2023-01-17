Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Budgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 10:20 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces near the district court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam town on Tuesday, officials said here. Further details of the incident are awaited, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement