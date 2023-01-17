Russia defence minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine - ministry says

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Russian troops involved in Ukraine, the ministry said on Tuesday. "Sergei Shoigu thanked the servicemen who courageously perform tasks in the special military operation zone, and presented state awards to the servicemen for their dedication and heroism," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation," while Kyiv and its allies say it is an unprovoked, imperialist land grab. Reuters was not able to independently verify the Russian defence report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)