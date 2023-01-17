Left Menu

Two communities clash in UP's Aligarh after brawl at meat shop

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 17-01-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 11:10 IST
Two communities clash in UP's Aligarh after brawl at meat shop
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Members of two communities clashed here in Uttar Pradesh following a brawl at a shop selling meat products, said police which deployed a large number of its personnel to bring the situation under control early Tuesday.

The clash was reported around midnight from the Sarai Sultani area, they said.

Police said two persons entered into an argument at the shop selling cooked chicken and meat products, and a brawl broke out on Monday night.

As the news about the incident at the shop spread, members of two communities confronted each other and it turned violent with people throwing stones at each other, police said.

They said as soon as information was received, a large deployment of personnel was made in the area, and the situation was brought under control.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who rushed to the spot along with other top district officials, told reporters early Tuesday that the situation is under control but a strict vigil is being maintained.

He said a report is being filed, and strong action will be taken against the perpetrators. Security arrangements in the area have been tightened, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023