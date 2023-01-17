Encounter in J-K's Budgam, two terrorists killed

Left Menu

Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed, a police spokesman said.Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 11:35 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

''On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed,'' a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area. An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

