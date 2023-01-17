Heroin worth Rs 1.31cr seized in Mizoram, two held

Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.31 crore was seized from their possession near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles personnel and state excise department officials conducted a search operation in Mualkawi area on the Champhai-Zokhawthar road on Monday and recovered 263.4 grams of the narcotic substance from the two accused, it said.

The contraband was concealed in 21 soap cases, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

The seized heroin was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar, an official said. "The two accused and the seized consignment were handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings," the statement added.

